What's on TV for Friday, Oct. 8

Temple is taking on Cincinnati in some football tonight; tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase on a new episode of Blue Bloods; and on a new Shark Tank, an entrepreneur presents her line of apparel and accessories to the sharks.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Tonight, Temple is taking on Cincinnati in some college football. Tonight's game is being played from Nippert Stadium.

Watch at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2021 MLB Playoffs

As the 2021 MLB playoffs continue, the National League Division Series get underway, with the Dodgers facing the Giants and the Braves playing the Brewers. In the AL, it's game 2 for both the Red Sox and Rays and White Sox and Astros.

Times vary for each game.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I, while Magnum and Higgins reunite and work the case of a construction worker's tragic death, TC and Shammy get skyjacked by a pair of drug runners posing as tourists.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Shark Tank

Tonight on a new episode of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur presents her line of apparel and accessories to the sharks, with emphasis on hair care and protection.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Pretty Smart

Book-smart Chelsea discovers she has a lot to learn about happiness when she's forced to move in with her bubbly sister and three roommates.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Blue Bloods

Tonight on a new episode of Blue Bloods, tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a gang attack that takes an unexpected turn.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Based on the best-selling book series by Adam Gidwitz, the animated series follows Hansel and Gretel as they run away from home to find better parents. .. or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads! As Hansel and Gretel leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales, unexpected narrators’ guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons and even the devil himself. As the siblings roam a forest brimming with menacing foes, they learn the true story behind the famous tales, as well as how to take charge of their destinies and create their own happily ever after. Because once upon a time, fairy tales were awesome.

Watch anytime on Netflix.