What's on TV for Friday, September 24
By Emily Price
Happy Friday!
Disney’s Magic Bake-off returns tonight! Fallon, Sam and Kirby take a trip to Los Angeles on a new episode of Dynasty, and a veteran outsider arrives to turn the operation around at the behest of the site's owner on a new episode of Gold Rush.
My 600-lb Life
Tonight's new episode of My 600-lb Life tells the story of Shantel and Carlton. Shantel hardly ever sees Carlton because they both cannot do the stairs safely.
Watch at 9pm EDT on OWN
Dynasty
Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Fallon, Sam and Kirby take a trip to Los Angeles in the hopes of settling the unsettling, resulting in some very bad ideas.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Gold Rush
Tonight on a new episode of Gold Rush, a veteran outsider arrives to turn the operation around at the behest of the site's owner.
Watch at 7pm EDT on Discovery
The Starling
A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that's taken over her garden — and a husband who's struggling to find a way forward.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Midnight Mass
A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest's arrival. From the creator of "The Haunting of Hill House."
Watch anytime on Netflix
Disney's Magic Bake-off
Tonight on a new episode of Disney's Magic Bake-off, The kid bakers must create the spectacular world of "Frozen", complete with castles, lights, marble and sugar glass.
Watch at 8pm EDT on Disney
