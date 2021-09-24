What's on TV for Friday, September 24

Disney’s Magic Bake-off returns tonight! Fallon, Sam and Kirby take a trip to Los Angeles on a new episode of Dynasty, and a veteran outsider arrives to turn the operation around at the behest of the site's owner on a new episode of Gold Rush.



My 600-lb Life

Tonight's new episode of My 600-lb Life tells the story of Shantel and Carlton. Shantel hardly ever sees Carlton because they both cannot do the stairs safely.

Watch at 9pm EDT on OWN

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Fallon, Sam and Kirby take a trip to Los Angeles in the hopes of settling the unsettling, resulting in some very bad ideas.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Gold Rush

Tonight on a new episode of Gold Rush, a veteran outsider arrives to turn the operation around at the behest of the site's owner.

Watch at 7pm EDT on Discovery

The Starling

A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that's taken over her garden — and a husband who's struggling to find a way forward.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Midnight Mass

A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest's arrival. From the creator of "The Haunting of Hill House."

Watch anytime on Netflix

Disney's Magic Bake-off

Tonight on a new episode of Disney's Magic Bake-off, The kid bakers must create the spectacular world of "Frozen", complete with castles, lights, marble and sugar glass.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Disney