What's on TV for Friday, September 25

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are heating up tonight with Game 4 on the finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars. Guy Fieri is cooking with friends via video chat tonight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and Real Time With Bill Maher chats with Bernie Sanders.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

It all comes down to this: Tonight the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tonight’s finals game will get us one step closer to determining who takes home the cup for the next year. Like all of the other playoff games this year, the game is being played in Canada. Tonight’s game is taking place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

The pandemic has made Guy Fieri have to get a little creative with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, given that most of them are closed, or are doing mostly takeout or limited service. Tonight on the show, Fieri cooks takeout with some DDD alumni remotely via video chat.

Watch at 9pm on the Food Network

RuPaul's Drag Race

There's a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race tonight on VH1! With tensions still high, Derrick, Naomi and Asia attempt to move past their issues. Vanjie and Kameron see if there are sparks on a romantic first date. News of the Coronavirus threatens to shut down the Residency; and as the pandemic reaches Las Vegas, what's next for the queens becomes uncertain.

Watch at 8pm EDT on VH1

Real Time With Bill Maher

Tonight there’s a new episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. Tonight’s one-hour talk show includes guests Bernie Sanders, Jim Belushi, Coleman Hughes & Bakari Sellers.

Watch at 10pm EDT on HBO

The Great Pottery Throw Down

If you’re on the hunt for something pleasant to binge watch, might I suggest The Great Pottery Throwdown. My house discovered the show last weekend and have been watching a few episodes every night ever since. The British pottery competition has a group of amateur potters got against each other to see who can be the best at making everything from mug and pots to garden sculptures and chandeliers out of clay. It’s a fun one to watch when you just want to relax for a bit.

Watch anytime on HBO Max