What's on TV for Monday, April 11

Top picks tonight

2022 CMT Music Awards

Tonight are the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie take the stage as co-hosts of the 2022 CMT Music Awards from Nashville's historic Municipal Auditorium.

Watch the CMT Music Awards at 8 pm ET on CBS

American Idol

Tonight, American Idol waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances and revealing votes for the top 20.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

9-1-1

Tonight on a new 9-1-1, Athena investigates a robbery at a gas station that takes an unexpected turn when the would-be victim turns the tables on her assailant.

Watch 9-1-1 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, the members of the 126 race to find, and then save, a mystery victim in a car crash. Meanwhile, Owen faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

All American

On a new All American, Spencer continues to try and prove himself during practices, which seems to go unnoticed, but when a fellow GAU athlete offers to help him form a different plan to get back on the field.

Watch All-American at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

WNBA Draft

Curious who the next stars of the WNBA will be? Tonight the WNBA Draft is going down on ESPN.

Watch the WNBA Draft at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN.