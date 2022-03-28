What's on TV for Monday, March 28

Top picks tonight

American Idol

The search for the next superstar continues as American Idol kicks off its iconic Hollywood Week, with some of the most prolific alums in “Idol”’s 20-year history returning to mentor the contestants, including Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze and Haley Reinhart. Fan favorites from auditions will then take the stage for the Genre Challenge to sing their hearts out and impress judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in hopes of making it through to the next round.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

9-1-1

On a new 9-1-1, Chimney is determined to find a missing Maddie amongst the chaos of St. Patrick's Day.

Watch 9-1-1 at 8pm EST on Fox.

March Madness

The women's bracket determines its last two teams into the Final Four as March Madness continues. Here are the Elite Eight games being played tonight.

The Neighborhood

Tonight on The Neighborhood, Calvin's wealthy and impulsive brother Curtis makes a surprise visit, creating chaos in the Butlers' lives. Also, Dave and Gemma run into challenges while trying to declutter their home.

Watch The Neighborhood at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on a new Bob (Hearts) Abishola, Bob and Abishola decide her mother has officially overstayed her welcome when Ebunoluwa starts renovating Bob's guest room.

Watch Bob (Hearts) Abishola at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

All American

Tonight on All American, after weeks of hard work at practice and the first game quickly approaching, Spencer has high hopes of playing in his first college game.

Watch All American at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

NCIS: Hawai'i

In a special NCIS & NCIS: Hawai'i, NCIS agents Jessica Knight and Nick Torres head to Hawai'i when they discover that a key witness in one of their past cases turned up there with crucial evidence.

Watch at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.