What's on TV for Monday, September 21

Monday Night Football is back this week with a matchup between The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.

Beyond football, there’s also a new episode of American Ninja Warrior tonight and the bakers are getting serious about their Halloween treats on Halloween Baking Championship.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Monday Night Football is officially back up and running. Tonight the New Orleans Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders from Allegiant stadium. The Raiders are currently ranked 3rd in AFC West and are fresh off a 34-30 win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

A Love Song for Latasha

Latasha Harlins was 15 when she was wrongfully killed by Soon Ja Du, 13 days after the brutal beating of Rodney King. Du was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter but received no jail time. The death of Latasha was a leading catalyst for the 1992 LA Riots.

Watch anytime on Netflix

American Ninja Warrior

There’s something cathartic about watching American Ninja Warrior. Tonight is the third round qualifier of the season. Ninjas face up to six challenging obstacles including the high-flying Beehive, which is new to the course this year, in addition to fan favorites the Shrinking Steps and the iconic Warped Wall.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Halloween Baking Championship

Ready for Halloween? These bakers definitely are, Tonight on Halloween Baking Championship, the nine competitors meet up with host Carla Hall, who challenges them to create Halloween candy croquembouche and incorporate an illusion. Carla and the other judges, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young, decide which competitors' creation earns the win.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

Doomsday Caught on Camera

Weather can sometimes be pretty crazy. Even crazier, when someone is able to capture it on tape. Tonight on Doomsday Caught on Camera a boating trip turns terrifying when a volcano violently erupts. A helpless onlooker witnesses the raw power and destruction of a raging flash flood. An avalanche buries a family and their truck on a Colorado highway. A couple in Arkansas comes face to face with a deadly tornado. And more weather phenomena.

Watch at 10pm EDT on the Travel Channel