What's on TV for Saturday, August 1, 2020

Saturdays are made for lounging and sports! Some people say they're for yard work and chores, but we don't really need that kind of negativity in our lives, do we?

What we do need in our lives is a whole host of great movies, live sports (while they last) and a couple of just plain old fun watches. We've got some horror, some mountain folk (surprisingly in different categories here), and Hitler getting spartan kicked out a window. Lots to watch, so little time!

Stanley Cup: Game 1

It's finally Stanley Cup time. Watch the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference qualifying round.

Watch at 1:00PM EST on NBC

Crimson Peak

Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak is an underrated gem that doesn't get the love that it deserves. While it's hit cult favorite status over the years, this film is absolutely stunning from start to finish. Gorgeous contrasts of bright red against black play throughout the entirety of the film that also happens to include delightful performances from Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska and Jessica Chastain.

Watch at 3:05PM EST on Cinemax

NBA: Lakers vs Raptors

Tune in to check out the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Toronto Raptors from The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando Florida. Toronto's won the last ten straight games against the Lakers, so expect LA to be looking for some retribution.

Watch at 6:30PM EST on ESPN

Carrie (1976)

High school sucks and teenagers are cruel. That's... well that's basically the gist of this Stephen King adaptionation, but it's tied together in a smart and spooky narrative that'll keep you engaged throughout its runtime.

Watch at 9:00PM EST on FLIX

Jojo Rabbit

Is there any line more iconic than "fuck you, Hitler"? I think not. Jojo Rabbit is a complicated kind of story to navigate. Taika Waititi wanted to look at the idiocy of war through the eyes of a child. For those who have read the book it's adapted from, don't worry. The film is vastly different from Caging Skies.

Watch at 9:00PM EST on HBO.

Mountain Men

A new episode of History Channel's Mountain Men drops today, featuring Kidd and Harry as they try to deal with a dangerous ATV accident, and Jake on ranch patrol. There are also baby cows!

Watch at 12:00PM on HISTORY

How It's Made

Do you ever get wrapped up in those YouTube channels with folks just showing you how to make things? What if I told you that there was a show all about that? How It's Made does exactly what it says on the tin, with several new focuses for each episode. Even better, there's a mini-marathon today!

Watch at 2:00PM EST on SCI