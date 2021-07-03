What's on TV for Saturday, July 3
By Emily Price
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks tonight in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference NBA finals. A couple is on the search for a new $450,000 home in Jacksonville on a new episode of House Hunters, and Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a dark presence in a Victorian mansion on Kindred Spirits.
NBA Playoffs
Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Hawks, State Farm Arena.
Watch at 8:30pm EDT on TNT
Fixer Upper
Tonight on Fixer Upper, Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III reaches out to Chip and Joanna for help renovating the home of a Vietnam veteran in the Waco community.
Watch at 7pm EDT on DIY
Kindred Spirits
On a new episode of Kindred Spirits tonight, Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a dark presence in a Victorian mansion. The team suspects a recently unearthed graveyard may have triggered the ghostly activity.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the Travel Channel
House Hunters
Tonight on a new episode of House Hunters, a ranch vs. two-story house is debated by a couple who have $450,000 to spend in Jacksonville.
Watch at 8pm EDT on OWN
Uncle Drew
In the mood for a movie? Tonight BET is showing Uncle Drew, the film follows a young black man that recruits a crew of septuagenarians for the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem after losing his original line-up to his arch-rival.
Watch at 8pm EDT on BET
Stray
Stray explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. The strays’ disparate lives intersect when they each form intimate bonds with a group of young Syrians with whom they share the streets. Director Elizabeth Lo’s award-winning film is a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs and a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing.
Watch anytime on Hulu
