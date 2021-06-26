What's on TV for Saturday, June 26

The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with the track-and-field finals. A renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment on The Good Doctor, and married physicians with a growing family seek a farmhouse with at least four bedrooms and 5 acres of land in Robinson, Texas on Fixer Upper.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with the track-and-field finals on Day 7 in Eugene, Ore. Tonight's events include men's 110m and 400m hurdles; women's 200m, 10km, pole vault, long jump, javelin and hammer.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

September Mornings

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) charts the journey of Cassandra (Liniker), who starts to see things get on track in her life with a place of her own for the first time with a boyfriend she loves, a job as a courier in downtown São Paulo, and fulfilling her dream of being a cover artist of Vanusa, a famous Brazilian singer from the 70s. Her life takes an unexpected turn, however, when her ex, Leide (Karine Teles), shows up with Gersinho (Gustavo Coelho) and claims he is Cassandra’s son.

Watch anytime on Amazon Prime Video

The Good Doctor

Tonight on The Good Doctor, a renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment; and Shaun and Lea must make a life-changing decision that might alter the course of their relationship.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Fixer Upper

Tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper, married physicians with a growing family seek a farmhouse with at least four bedrooms and 5 acres of land in Robinson, Texas.

Watch at 7pm EDT on DIY

The Ice Road

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

Watch anytime on Netflix