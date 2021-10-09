What's on TV for Saturday, Oct. 9

Kim Kardashian West is hosting SNL tonight; the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of the NLDS; and the zoo's medical team must perform critical surgery on a bison calf born with a bowed leg on the season 5 premiere of The Zoo.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Tonight Alabama is taking on Texas A&M in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Kyle Field.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS (streaming on Paramount Plus).

MLB Playoffs

Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of a National League Division Series. Tonight's game is being played from Oracle Park. Check out the full schedule for the 2021 MLB playoffs right here.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on TBS

Saturday Night Live

SNL is back! Kim Kardashian West is hosting episode two of the season with musical guest Halsey. And of course the whole SNL cast will be there where sketches about some of the week's biggest headlines and more.

Watch tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test tonight on a new episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

The Zoo

Tonight on the season 5 premiere of The Zoo, the zoo's medical team must perform critical surgery on a bison calf born with a bowed leg. Three lynx kittens are ready to explore their exhibit, and the first known U.S. case of COVID-19 happens, changing things for zoo operations.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.