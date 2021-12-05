What's on TV for Sunday, Dec. 5

Top Picks Tonight

The National Christmas Tree Lighting is tonight! The Denver Broncos are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in some football, and we've reached the final epic chapter in the story of the Flux on a new Doctor Who.

Events and Specials

National Christmas Tree Lighting

Tonight Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL COOL J will ring in the holiday season as host of The National Christmas Tree Lighting.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS

The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove

This entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on CBS

It’s a Wonderful Life table read

There's a special It’s a Wonderful Life live table read taking place — available to watch virtually — and all for a good cause. The event will celebrate the life of the late Ed Asner — who passed away in August — and benefit The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), which promotes mental health and enrichment programs to children with special needs and their families.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on the TEAFC website (pre-booked tickets required)

Tonight the Denver Broncos are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Night's NFL football game. Tonight's game is being played from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch at 8:20pm EDT on NBC

TV Shows

Doctor Who

Tonight on a new Doctor Who, in the final epic chapter in the story of the Flux, all hope is lost. The forces of darkness are in control.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the BBC

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama

Three police officers died in a shootout at a drug house in Alabama. One man was sentenced to death for the shootings, even though he was never accused of even touching the murder weapon. This is the story of Nathaniel Woods.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Kamikaze

Kamikaze follows the fierce and charming 18-year-old Julie (Marie Reuther) on a journey of rediscovery after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash. Suddenly, she finds herself alone in a large mansion with expensive cars in the garage and, in theory, everything that most people only dream of: youth, beauty and money — lots of money — but material possessions hold no value to Julie anymore and she is forced to search for a reason to go on. She embarks on a wild and turbulent trip that takes her from her native Denmark to the far corners of the world. The series is based on the novel Muleum by Erlend Loe.

Watch anytime on HBO Max