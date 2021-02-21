What's on TV for Sunday, February 21

Adult cartoon fans have a few to choose from tonight. There are new episodes of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and The Family Guy all on this evening.

American Idol continues tonight with another auditions-themed episode, and there’s a new episode of Batwoman on this evening.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBa Basketball

Tonight the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in some basketball. Tonight’s game is being played from the home of the Clippers, Staples Center.

Watch at 8:15pm EST on ESPN

American Idol

American Idol continues tonight with a new auditions episode. Tune in to see the performances by American Idol hopefuls, and get an idea on who might make it onto the show this season.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Batwoman

On a new episode of Batwoman tonight, Ryan Wilder continues to seek justice for Gotham City undercover as the superhero Batwoman.

Watch at 8pm EST the CW

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, Bart becomes a successful golf caddy, but Marge worries it is ruining his character.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on Bob’s Burgers, Linda is on a quest to take the best holiday family portrait ever, and she drags Bob and the kids out into nature in order to get it.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Family Guy

Tonight on Family Guy, Peter and Chris attend a baseball game where they’re inspired to create a memorabilia business. Meanwhile, an aging Stewie tries to combat looking older with plastic surgery with some less-than-desirable results.

Watch at 9:30pm EST on FOX