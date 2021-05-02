What's on TV for Sunday, May 2

The results of the Comeback show are being announced first thing tonight on American Idol, Tina and Bob plan a father-daughter date to see Bob's favorite old campy vampire-sing-along movie on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, and Meg deals with a college admissions scandal on Family Guy.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in some basketball. Today's game is being played from the home of the Bucks, Fiserv Forum.

Watch at 3:30pm EDT on ABC

American Idol

Tonight on a new episode of American Idol, the results of the Comeback show will be announced first thing. Then, after the top nine travel to Walt Disney World for a one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

NHL Hockey

The Tampa Bay Lightning are hitting the ice against the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Red Wings, Little Caesars Arena.

Watch at 3pm EDT on NBC

Bob's Burgers

On a new episode of Bob's Burgers tonight, Tina and Bob plan a father-daughter date to see Bob's favorite old campy vampire-sing-along movie, and Tina decides to invite her group of friends along, as well.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

MLB Baseball

Tonight the New York Mets are playing the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is happening at the home of the Phillies, Citizens Bank Park.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

Family Guy

Tonight on a new episode of Family Guy, Meg deals with a college admissions scandal, while Brian embarks on a fitness journey.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on FOX

Batwoman

On a new episode of Batwoman tonight, Ryan is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask's plans for Kate Kane begin to unfold.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW