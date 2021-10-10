What's on TV for Sunday, Oct. 10

Tonight the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in some football; NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger on a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles; and Lois and Gayle must travel to their hometown to face a wrong they committed 27 years ago on a special Halloween episode of Bob's Burgers.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Tonight the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in some football. Tonight's game is being played from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

MLB Playoffs

The 2021 MLB playoffs continue today, as the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox face off at Fenway Park at 4 p.m. ET on MLB Network, while the Houston Astros travel to Chicago to continue their series against the White Sox at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Equalizer

Tonight on a new episode of The Equalizer, McCall considers quitting her work as The Equalizer, but she pulls back in when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante as a client who needs her help.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight on the season premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles, while Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Rookie

On a new episode of The Rookie, Officer Nolan and Officer Chen report to a structure fire and suspect that there is more to the situation than meets the eye.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, when a mysterious note is sent to Linda on Halloween, she and Gayle must travel to their hometown to face a wrong they committed 27 years ago.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Family Guy

Tonight on a new Halloween episode of Family Guy, Quagmire meets an avid dog lover and pretends Brian is his dog in an attempt to win her over. Meanwhile, Chris helps Stewie track down the culprit who stole his Halloween candy.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Walking Dead

Tonight on a new episode of The Walking Dead, a herd attacks Meridian. A storm strikes Alexandria.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.