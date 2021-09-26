What's on TV for Sunday, Sept. 26

The Tony Awards are tonight! The Green Bay Packers are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in some football, and Louise must pay a debt to Millie by attending the Pixie Princess Promenade on a new episode of Bob’s Burgers.



The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

Tonight, CBS is airing a special tribute to live theater and the 74th annual Tony Awards.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tonight the Green Bay Packers are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Levi's Stadium.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

'Bob's Burgers'

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Louise must pay a debt to Millie by attending the Pixie Princess Promenade. Meanwhile, a bouquet in the shape of a dog forces Linda to confront her past.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

'Family Guy'

Tonight on a new episode of Family Guy, with her vision waning, Lois elects to get LASIK surgery, but exploits her new disability for monetary gain. Meanwhile, Peter, Chris and Stewie must partake in all the activities with Doug.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

'Halloween Wars'

Tonight on Halloween Wars, four teams compete to impress judges with their creepy and kooky cakes inspired by the new animated film based on The Addams Family.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

'Intrusion'

After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

Watch anytime on Netflix.