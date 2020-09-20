What's on TV for Sunday, September 20

The first ever virtual Emmy’s are tonight!

Beyond the Emmy’s, there’s also a Sunday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, and new episodes of Lovecraft Country and Our Cartoon President that are worth checking out.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

72nd Emmy Awards

The Emmy's are tonight! For the first time ever, the show will be done entirely virtually, which makes it a sight worth seeing all on its own. Watchmen leads the way with 26 nominations, followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20, Ozark with 18, The Mandalorian with 15, Schitt's Creek with 15, Saturday Night Live with 15, and The Crown with 13.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Football is back! Tonight the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in one of the first few games of the season. Tonight's game is being broadcast from CenturyLink Field.

Watch at 8:20pm EDT on NBC

Our Cartoon President

What would US politics look like if it was a cartoon? Tonight on Our Cartoom President Cartoon Joe Biden sets out to earn his place as the face of the Democratic Party when he feels overshadowed by the idolized Cartoon Bernie Sanders andCartoon Barack Obama. Meanwhile,Cartoon Don Jr. and Cartoon Eric Trump try to develop a miracle cure for coronavirus with the help of Cartoon MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on Showtime

Apocalypse Earth

Tonight Apocalypse Earth takes on Tsunamis. How shifts and movements on the earth can trigger tsunamis and the impact these deadly and destructive waves have on coasts around the world. Through eyewitness accounts and rare footage, stories of survival are revealed and explored.

Watch at 9pm on the History Channel

Lovecraft Country

If you haven’t checked out Lovecraft Country just yet, there’s not time like the present. Based on a novel by the same name, the series follows Atticus Freeman and friends in the 1950s during the time of Jim Crowe. Beyond issues dealing with race, the group also deal with actual monsters.

Watch at 9pm EDT on HBO

Outrageous Pumpkins

Start getting in the Halloween spirit with Outrageous Pumpkins. The show pits seven carving enthusiasts against each other to create the perfect pumpkin masterpiece. Tonight carvers will have to depict the difference between good and evil and then carve a pumpkin representing one of the seven deadly sins.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on Food