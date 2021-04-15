What's on TV for Thursday, April 15

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks tonight. Garland and Benson push for change with NYPD brass on a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, and Michaela is sidelined by devastating news on a new episode of Manifest.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in on basketball. Tonight's game will be played from the home of the Hawks, State Farm Arena.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on TNT

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Tonight on a brand new episode of Law & Order: SVU, A high-profile activist suspects her sister has been kidnapped by a hate group. Garland and Benson push for change with NYPD brass. Meanwhile, Kat gets some good news.

Watch at 6pm EDT on NBC

Mom

Tonight on a new episode of Mom, Bonnie struggles with her own self-worth after Tammy finds success. Also, Jill's new hobby leads to an unexpected revelation.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Manifest

Tonight on a new episode of Manifest, Michaela is sidelined by devastating news while in active pursuit of murderous criminals. Meanwhile, Ben teams up with an unusually gifted 828er to aid a young teen.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Brian Dixon knows how important family is. When his teenage daughter comes to live with him, he enlists the help of his Pops, sister, and best friend to tackle teenage boys, TikTok, and the family business.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Grey's Anatomy

On a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC