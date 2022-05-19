What's on TV for Thursday, May 19

Top picks tonight

Station 19

On the season finale of Station 19, Andy tracks down a witness to testify at her trial. Meanwhile, Carina and Maya deal with a stressful situation, and the crew responds to a car wreck.

Watch Station 19 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on Young Sheldon's season finale, Sheldon struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty. Also, Mary and George Sr. hunt for new jobs and Georgie and Meemaw take a business trip across the border.

Watch Young Sheldon at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Law & Order

All three of NBC's Law & Order franchises wrap up their latest seasons tonight.

On Law & Order, the murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatens to tear the city apart. Cosgrove mourns the loss of a friend and asks Capt. Benson for help solving the case. McCoy and Price disagree on how to prosecute the culprit, sparking sharp condemnation from all sides. Watch Law & Order at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

On Law & Order: SVU, the SVU provides help and protection for a longtime domestic violence victim, but when she winds up at the defendant's table in court, Rollins surprises Carisi with a formidable opponent at trial. Watch Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Then on Law & Order: Organized Crime, as Stabler confronts the truth about his father, he unknowingly affects his situation with the Brotherhood. The task-force works to track down Webb, who's gone off the grid. Donnelly will stop at nothing to ensure he isn't caught. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

United States of Al

On the series finale of United States of Al, Riley comes clean to Freddy about his relationship with Vanessa and Cindy grows increasingly possessive of Al.

Watch The United States of Al at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Big Sky

The season finale of Big Sky is here. In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.

Watch Big Sky at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Legacies

Tonight on a new Legacies, Hope presents a challenge to Ken, which he has to accept. Meanwhile, Cleo is set on revenge, and the Super Squad prepares for the battle of their lives.

Watch Legacies at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.