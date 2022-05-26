What's on TV for Thursday, May 26

Top picks tonight

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on the Grey's Anatomy season 18 finale, due to a blood shortage, Grey Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center. Meanwhile, Nick asks Meredith for help with his patient and Winston is hung up on his relationship with his brother.

Watch Grey's Anatomy at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Bull

The series finale of Bull airs tonight. Bull and the Trial Analysis Corporation team head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever.

Watch Bull at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

NHL playoffs

There are a pair of second round Stanley Cup Playoffs games tonight airing on ESPN. Here is the schedule:

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN

NBA playoffs

Tonight's NBA playoff action could see the Golden State Warriors eliminate the Dallas Mavericks and advance to the NBA Finals.

Watch Warriors vs Mavericks at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on TNT.

Top Chef

Tonight on a new Top Chef, the chefs need to create a dish using chef Carlotta Flores's carne seca.

Watch Top Chef at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.