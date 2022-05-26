What's on TV for Thursday, May 26
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
Grey's Anatomy
Tonight on the Grey's Anatomy season 18 finale, due to a blood shortage, Grey Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center. Meanwhile, Nick asks Meredith for help with his patient and Winston is hung up on his relationship with his brother.
Watch Grey's Anatomy at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
Bull
The series finale of Bull airs tonight. Bull and the Trial Analysis Corporation team head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever.
Watch Bull at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.
NHL playoffs
There are a pair of second round Stanley Cup Playoffs games tonight airing on ESPN. Here is the schedule:
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN
Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN
NBA playoffs
Tonight's NBA playoff action could see the Golden State Warriors eliminate the Dallas Mavericks and advance to the NBA Finals.
Watch Warriors vs Mavericks at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on TNT.
Top Chef
Tonight on a new Top Chef, the chefs need to create a dish using chef Carlotta Flores's carne seca.
Watch Top Chef at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.
