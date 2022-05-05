What's on TV for Thursday, May 5

Top picks tonight

Law & Order crossover

Benson and Stabler are working together once again, as Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime have a special crossover event airing tonight. The mystery at the center of the shared story is a kidnapping of a young girl.

Watch Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm ET/PT then Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on a new Grey's Anatomy, Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard and Owen.

Watch Grey's Anatomy at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

NHL playoffs

There's more NHL playoff action tonight, as four more games are set to air across TNT and TBS. Here's the full schedule of tonight's games:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT

Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TBS

Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT

Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TBS

MasterChef Junior

Tonight on a new MasterChef Junior, the nine remaining junior chefs create one of the most popular fried, feisty and spicy finger foods.

Watch MasterChef Junior at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Station 19

Tonight on a new Station 19, Andy's fate remains unknown as a trial date is set. Meanwhile, Vic and Sullivan are approached by an unexpected guest, and the crew responds to a row of townhouses on fire.

Watch Station 19 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Legacies

Tonight on a new Legacies, Landon finds his groove in limbo, he is faced with yet another surprise. Hope does some deep soul searching. As Ethan continues to struggle and Lizzie steps in to help.

Watch Legacies at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Big Sky

Tonight on a new Big Sky, relationships are put to the test all over town as Jenny senses something is off with Travis; Ren and Jag's suspicions of their father and Alicia grow.

Watch Big Sky at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.