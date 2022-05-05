What's on TV for Thursday, May 5
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
Law & Order crossover
Benson and Stabler are working together once again, as Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime have a special crossover event airing tonight. The mystery at the center of the shared story is a kidnapping of a young girl.
Watch Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm ET/PT then Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Grey's Anatomy
Tonight on a new Grey's Anatomy, Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard and Owen.
Watch Grey's Anatomy at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.
NHL playoffs
There's more NHL playoff action tonight, as four more games are set to air across TNT and TBS. Here's the full schedule of tonight's games:
Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT
Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TBS
Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT
Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TBS
MasterChef Junior
Tonight on a new MasterChef Junior, the nine remaining junior chefs create one of the most popular fried, feisty and spicy finger foods.
Watch MasterChef Junior at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
Station 19
Tonight on a new Station 19, Andy's fate remains unknown as a trial date is set. Meanwhile, Vic and Sullivan are approached by an unexpected guest, and the crew responds to a row of townhouses on fire.
Watch Station 19 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
Legacies
Tonight on a new Legacies, Landon finds his groove in limbo, he is faced with yet another surprise. Hope does some deep soul searching. As Ethan continues to struggle and Lizzie steps in to help.
Watch Legacies at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.
Big Sky
Tonight on a new Big Sky, relationships are put to the test all over town as Jenny senses something is off with Travis; Ren and Jag's suspicions of their father and Alicia grow.
Watch Big Sky at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.
