What's on TV for Thursday, September 24

Tonight the NBA Playoffs continue with game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets tonight at 9pm. Rikki Lake’s family is taking on Kathie Lee Gifford’s family on Celebrity Family Feud, and there’s a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians tonight on E!

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals tonight. The game is being broadcast from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida where the NBA has been living in a bubble together for the end of the season.

Watch at 9pm EDT on TNT

Celebrity Family Feud

Sure, Family Feud is fun to watch with random families, but have you watched a celebrity episode? Tonight Kathie Lee Gifford’s family takes on Ricki Lake’s family in a battle royale. In the next game, rappers 2 Chainz and Big Boi go head-to-head to test their skills.

Watch at 8pm on ABC

The Real Housewives of New York City

It's a big night on this special reunion show of Real Housewives of New York City. Tonight the women finish raking Luann over the coals about her sobriety, and Barbara discusses her scandalous comment about Luann's singing. Meanwhile, the ladies relive some of their most outrageous moments, and Sonja is in the spotlight for her drinking.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo

Keeping up With the Kardashians

One thing you can definitely tell about this season of Keeping up with the Kardashians: it was filmed a while ago. As concerns begin to grow over the Coronavirus, Kim and Kourtney head to Paris for the Yeezy season 8 launch. Kris and Corey welcome a new puppy, and Khloe and Scott's prank on Kris continues taking yet another turn.

Watch at 8pm EDT on E!

10 Things You Don't Know

Think you really know Kevin Hart? Tonight’s 10 Things You Didn’t Know unveils some of the most unbelievable and surprising things about Kevin Hart, from his first time doing standup to a different career he almost had.

Watch at 10:30pm EDT on E!