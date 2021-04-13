What's on TV for Tuesday, April 13

Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Indiana Pacers, Kevin heads to see Randall on This Is Us, and New Amsterdam offers free care to HIV+ patients on National HIV Testing Day.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Indiana Pacers in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Pacers, Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on TNT

This Is Us

Tonight on a brand new episode of This Is Us, Kevin packs his bags in LA and makes the trip to see his brother Randall in Philadelphia.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, it's National HIV Testing Day and Max has offered free care to all HIV+ patients who come to New Amsterdam. Bloom and Reynolds butt heads over their opposing bedside manners.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

Kenan

Tonight on a new episode of Kenan, Mika is determined to use the show's annual "Wednesday's Gal" wedding segment to generate desperately needed advertising revenue for the station.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on NBC

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Supergirl

Tonight on a new episode of Supergirl, Supergirl makes a new ally. Lena and Lex battle for control of Luthor Corp.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Prodigal Son

Prodigal Son is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight Bright fears he and Ainsley's secret is about to be exposed when world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley shows up in New York and makes some shocking claims.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX