What's on TV for Tuesday, April 13
By Emily Price
Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Indiana Pacers, Kevin heads to see Randall on This Is Us, and New Amsterdam offers free care to HIV+ patients on National HIV Testing Day.
NBA Basketball
Watch at 7:30pm EDT on TNT
This Is Us
Tonight on a brand new episode of This Is Us, Kevin packs his bags in LA and makes the trip to see his brother Randall in Philadelphia.
Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC
New Amsterdam
Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, it's National HIV Testing Day and Max has offered free care to all HIV+ patients who come to New Amsterdam. Bloom and Reynolds butt heads over their opposing bedside manners.
Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC
Kenan
Tonight on a new episode of Kenan, Mika is determined to use the show's annual "Wednesday's Gal" wedding segment to generate desperately needed advertising revenue for the station.
Watch at 8:30pm EDT on NBC
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Supergirl
Tonight on a new episode of Supergirl, Supergirl makes a new ally. Lena and Lex battle for control of Luthor Corp.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Prodigal Son
Prodigal Son is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight Bright fears he and Ainsley's secret is about to be exposed when world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley shows up in New York and makes some shocking claims.
Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX
