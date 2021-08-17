What's on TV for Tuesday, August 17

We’re down to the final six teams tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters. Superman's worst nightmare comes to life on a new episode of Superman & Lois, and four live-fire cooks are ready to claim the last remaining spot in the tournament's finale tonight on Chopped.

Chopped

Tonight on Chopped, four live-fire cooks are ready to claim the last remaining spot in the tournament's finale, and they get lucky with a promise of perfectly porky baskets.

LEGO Masters

Tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters, The remaining six duos pull all the strings as they build their very own puppet in just under 10 hours. Then, teams collaborate with one another to bring their puppets to life.

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new episode of Superman & Lois, Superman's worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois confronts Leslie Larr. Meanwhile, Lana, Kyle and Sarah agree to stay to help General Lane.

Fantasy Island

Tonight on Fantasy Island, two adventurers whose marriage has grown stale want to have the ultimate adventure together. Meanwhile, after sleeping for 35 years, widower Brent must decide if he is ready to face his grief.

Stargirl

Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house on a new episode of Stargirl.

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

Directed by Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide, Lemon), boxer Christy Martin opens up about her battles in and out of the ring.

Tyler Perry's The Oval

Tonight on Tyler Perry's The Oval, Detective Jake helps Sam in a covert mission; Barry is shocked after finding out about Sharon's condition; Hunter makes plans for Diane.

