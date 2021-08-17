What's on TV for Tuesday, August 17
By Emily Price
We're down to six teams on LEGO Masters!
We’re down to the final six teams tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters. Superman's worst nightmare comes to life on a new episode of Superman & Lois, and four live-fire cooks are ready to claim the last remaining spot in the tournament's finale tonight on Chopped.
Chopped
Tonight on Chopped, four live-fire cooks are ready to claim the last remaining spot in the tournament's finale, and they get lucky with a promise of perfectly porky baskets.
Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network
LEGO Masters
Tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters, The remaining six duos pull all the strings as they build their very own puppet in just under 10 hours. Then, teams collaborate with one another to bring their puppets to life.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
Superman & Lois
Tonight on a new episode of Superman & Lois, Superman's worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois confronts Leslie Larr. Meanwhile, Lana, Kyle and Sarah agree to stay to help General Lane.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Fantasy Island
Tonight on Fantasy Island, two adventurers whose marriage has grown stale want to have the ultimate adventure together. Meanwhile, after sleeping for 35 years, widower Brent must decide if he is ready to face his grief.
Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX
Stargirl
Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house on a new episode of Stargirl.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
Directed by Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide, Lemon), boxer Christy Martin opens up about her battles in and out of the ring.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Tonight on Tyler Perry's The Oval, Detective Jake helps Sam in a covert mission; Barry is shocked after finding out about Sharon's condition; Hunter makes plans for Diane.
Watch at 9pm EDT on BET
