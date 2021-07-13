What's on TV for Tuesday, July 13

The MLB All-Star Game is tonight! The chefs get stuck in the appetizer round on Chopped, and Discovery is airing Mothersharker, a documentary that follows a team of scientists on their quest to discover where tiger sharks give birth.

MLB All-Star Game

It's the American League vs. National League tonight in the 91st Midsummer Classic. Tonight's game is being played from Coors Field in Denver. As a reminder, if you've got YouTube TV, you've got the option to watch the All-Star Game in 4K resolution.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Flash

Tonight on a new episode of The Flash, Barry and Iris greet their future children, XS and Bart, only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Building Off the Grid

Tonight on Building Off the Grid, Deep in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, a Georgia family is building a remote A-frame cabin retreat.

Watch at 10pm EDT on DIY

Mothersharker

It's Shark Week! It's a great mystery where tiger sharks give birth. Mothersharker follows one team of scientists that deploy an arsenal of new technology to find out, but they need to meet some of Bahamas' biggest tiger shark mothers.

Watch at 11ppm EDT on Discovery

Ridley Jones

Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

Watch anytime on Netflix

Chopped

Tonight on Chopped, The chefs get stuck in the appetizer round. Then they are tasked to turn a shelf-stable entree into a crowd pleaser.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network