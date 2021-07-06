What's on TV for Tuesday, July 6

Tonight the New York Yankees are taking on the Seattle Mariners in some baseball. The teams are tasked with building a structure in mid-air on a new episode of LEGO Masters, and Alton Brown takes charge of an extraordinary Chopped tournament tonight.

MLB Baseball

Tonight the New York Yankees are taking on the Seattle Mariners in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from T-Mobile Park.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ESPN

LEGO Masters

Tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters, the remaining contestants are expected to raise the stakes and elevate their work when the teams are tasked with building a structure in mid-air.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Flash

Tonight on a new episode of The Flash, John Diggle arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry stop the Godspeed War; Allegra and Ultraviolet's new bond is put to the ultimate test.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Animal Kingdom

Tonight on a new episode of Animal Kingdom, when 17-year-old Joshua "J" Cody moves in with his wild, free-wheeling relatives in their Southern California beach town, he is pulled into their life of indulgence and excess.

Watch at 11pm EDT on TNT

Chopped

Tonight on a new episode of Chopped, Alton Brown takes charge of an extraordinary Chopped tournament. The competitors brace themselves for surprises in the ingredient baskets.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season today. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations.

Watch anytime on Netflix