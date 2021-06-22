What's on TV for Tuesday, June 22

Auditions continue tonight on a new episode of America's Got Talent. The teams are tasked to create wearable hats made entirely of LEGO bricks on a new episode of LEGO Masters, and Sarah is faced with her first major challenge as a leader when Greylock's power is shut off on a new episode of The Flash.

America's Got Talent

The auditions continue tonight on a new episode of America's Got Talent. Tonight is the fourth episode of auditions on our quest to discover who will be the next contestants on the new season of America's Got Talent.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

LEGO Masters

Tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters, the teams are tasked to create wearable hats made entirely of LEGO bricks. Then, they must model their designs on the LEGO runway, hoping their creations do not collapse into pieces.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Flash

Sarah is faced with her first major challenge as a leader when Greylock's power is shut off. Negotiating with utility companies doesn't go as planned, so Sarah proposes a controversial new idea.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

This Is Pop

Unfamiliar histories take center stage as hitmakers themselves — from ABBA to T-Pain — explore dimensions of pop music you never knew existed.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new episode of Superman & Lois, Clark makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Botched

Tonight on a new episode of Botched, A man who aspires to look like a walking piece of art with five layers of tattoos covering his skin wants his nipples and belly button removed and more pronounced scarification.

Watch at 9pm EDT on E!