What's on TV for Tuesday, May 11

This Is Us is back tonight with a brand new episode. Four artists, one from each team, are revealed as safe by America's votes on a new episode of The Voice, and The search intensifies for a serial killer on the run tonight on a new episode of Prodigal Son.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

MLB Baseball

Tonight the New York Yankees are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in some baseball. Today's game is being played from the home of the Rays, Tropicana Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

This Is Us

This Is Us is back tonight with a brand new episode. On tonight's show, Beth navigates her career path. Kate and Toby face unexpected issues, and a run in with someone from his past gives Kevin pause.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

The Voice

Tonight on a new episode of The Voice, four artists, one from each team, are revealed as safe by America's votes. Each coach selects one more artist to move forward.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Prodigal Son

The search intensifies for a serial killer on the run tonight on a new episode of Prodigal Son. As it does, so does Malcolm's tenacity, causing U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz to kick him off the case.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Money, Explained

We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let's talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Chopped

Tonight in the finale of the Martha Rules tournament on Chopped, Martha Stewart pulls out all the stops to make the road to $50,000 extra challenging.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network