What's on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 5

2021 MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox go head-to-head at Fenway Park in a play-in game to determine who advances to the American League Division Series.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

NBA Preseason Basketball

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in a preseason basketball game. Tonight's game is being played from FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

'The Voice'

Tonight is part six of the Blind Auditions for this season of The Voice. Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton all listen to the auditions in the hopes of discovering and coaching the next singing phenomenon on their team.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

'The Resident'

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, when an accident brings a familiar patient into the Chastain ER, the doctors must face the reality of figuring out how to proceed with the best care.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

'La Brea'

Tonight on a new episode of La Brea, with Josh's life on the line, Eve traverses the dangerous wilderness back to the clearing to save him. Desperate to kickstart a rescue mission, Gavin and Izzy work to prove there are survivors.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

'Supergirl'

Tonight on a new episode of Supergirl, Lena is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl retrieve the second totem from Nyxly. William struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

'FBI'

Tonight on a new episode of FBI, after the team finds a connection between bombings at government agencies and a private veterans' club in New York City, Isobel tells OA to recruit his former Army buddy, Chris.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

'Halloween Baking Championship'

On a new episode of Halloween Baking Championship, the seven remaining bakers work to reimagine a classic dessert, then create a trending cake design.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.