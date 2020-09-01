What's on TV for Tuesday, September 1

If you’re looking to watch something a little different tonight, Netflix just released a new interactive choose-your-own-adventure style show, this time a family-friendly version themed around Boss Baby.

While that interactive special can definitely take up a ton of your night trying out the different options there are also new episodes of America’s Got Talent, Chopped Sweets, and more available tonight. And Amazon Prime just dropped both Sex and the City movies.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby

Netflix’s interactive specials are always fun since you get to choose where the story takes you. They’ve done it before with The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and today they’re dropping a new Boss Baby special. The interactive special matches you up with one of the 16 jobs at Baby Corp and lets you make the decisions on where the show takes you. At 24 minutes, you can also do this one a few times if you want.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Teen Mom 2

Season ten of Teen Mom 2 arrives on MTV today with its first episode. The show follows four women from the MTV series “16 and pregnant” as they navigate their first few years of motherhood. On tonight’s episode, Briana has to track down Luis at a nightclub, and Jade gets in a major fight with her mom.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on FOX

Sex And The City: The Movie

Sex And The City is one of those shows that almost everyone has seen at least a few episodes of, and even if they haven’t, they still have a decent grasp of what it’s about. The Sex And The City Movie continued the adventures of Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda four years after the iconic series ended. That film was so well received that there was a second film as well, Sex And The City 2, which followed the group on a vacation to Abu Dhabi.

Watch both films anytime on Amazon Prime

America's Got Talent

It’s a new week of America’s Got Talent. Tonight eleven performers are showing what they’ve got in front of America and the panel of judges. If you watch the performances live then you can also cast your vote for your favorite and potentially give them a boost toward taking home that $1 Million dollar prize.

Watch tonight at 8pm on NBC

Chopped Sweets

The chefs on Chopped are constantly faced with unique cooking challenges. On tonight’s sweets focused episode of the show the chef’s will be asked to make bright and bold fruit-themed desserts as well as a tropical drink and a chewy snack.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on Food Network

Bewitched

If you’re looking to settle in with a film tonight, the 2005 remake of Bewitched arrives on Amazon Prime today. The movie stars Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell as Darrin and Samantha and offers a fun remake of the iconic classic television show.

Stream anytime on Amazon Prime