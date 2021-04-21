What's on TV for Wednesday, April 21

The Atlanta Braves are taking on the New York Yankees tonight, The Masked Singer moved on the final 8, and Mouch makes an incredible save on Chicago Fire.

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Atlanta Braves are taking on the New York Yankees. Tonight's game is being played live from the home of the Yankees, Yankee Stadium.

Watch at 6:30pm EDT on ESPN

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Nashville Predators are hitting the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is being played from the home of the Blackhawks, United Center.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer, the game moves on to the Super 8. You can catch some performances from the finalists as well as pick your favorite to move on.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Goldbergs

On a new episode of The Goldbergs, Erica and Geoff are dealing with their breakup. Erica goes on a date with a guy from the coffee shop while Geoff ends up on an episode of "The Dating Game."

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Chicago Fire

Tonight on a new episode of Chicago Fire, Mouch makes an incredible save, and all eyes are on a mystery man who helped save his neighbor. Meanwhile, Casey worries about his future at the CFD.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere

From executive producer Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Conners

On a new episode of The Conners tonight, Mark is stressed and exhausted from studying for an important entrance exam so Darlene steps in to help, but her plan backfires.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC