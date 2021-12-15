What's on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 15

The Masked Singer finale is tonight! The team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular on a new episode of Kenan, and Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf on a new episode of Young Rock.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Top Picks Tonight

The final mystery celebrities will be unveiled in The Masked Singer season 6 finale

On a brand new episode of Kenan , the team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular

Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf on a new episode of Young Rock

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

The Masked Singer

Tonight is the finale for The Masked Singer. The final two singers, the winner from "Group A" and the winner from "Group B," will perform and both will be unmasked. In the holiday-themed season finale, one singer will be awarded the title as this season's winner.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Young Rock

Young Rock is back tonight with a new special holiday episode. Tonight it's Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Kenan

Tonight on a special holiday episode of Kenan, as the team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular, Rick attempts to unseat Tami as the leader of the band and Mika feels her work is unappreciated.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Mr. Mayor

Tonight on a holiday episode of Mr. Mayor, Neil serves his love of gift-giving by forcing his disgruntled staff to work on "L.A. Christmas Eve" as they wait for his "perfect gift" to arrive.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Foodtastic season 1

Hosted by the multi-talented, Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series.

Watch anytime on Disney Plus.

Selling Tampa

The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.

Watch anytime on Netflix.