What's on TV for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Halfway through the week. Again. But this one's better than the last hump day. Because today is the day that any one of the following things happens: Old-school Alex Trebek crowns the first Jeopardy! super champion, Liverpool finally lifts the Premier League championship trophy despite having clinched things weeks ago — Ultimate Tag is still a thing.

Told you today was going to be good.

Read on for the full smash of what's good on TV today.

MLS: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

Start your day right with a little Major League Soccer. There are just a couple days left in the group stage before things get to the knockout round — where one loss marks the end of the beginning of the season.

Watch at 9 a.m. Eastern on ESPN

Love on the Spectrum

Netflix today has a fascinating look at a part of life that so many of us just don't understand.

Here's how Netflix itself puts things:

Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.

This one's going to open your eyes, folks.

Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia

We've all seen the movies. Heck, there are parts of the old guard that still live on today, despite Mob rule no longer being the thing it once was. But that only makes Fear City that much more important to watch.

The docuseries takes a look at how the federal government took down the five family of the New York mafia at the height of their rule in the 1980s.

Jeopardy! Milestone — first super champion Chuck Forrest

It's been a hot minute since we had any new episodes of Jeopardy!. That's thanks to the coronavirus, and not helped any by the fact that host Alex Trebek has been undergoing treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek gave an update on his health recently, saying "I'm doing well. I've been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal."

So no new shows yet, but today we get a classic milestone, when the first "super champion" was crowned.

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

The top team in England's top football league takes on the No. 3 team today in what really is a battle for third, fourth and fifth place.

But more important is that today's the day that Liverpool finally lifts the Premier League trophy in its last home game of the season, despite having clinched the title weeks ago.

It's been a long time coming, given the extended break for the global pandemic. But it was all about today.

Watch at 3 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN

Ultimate Tag

Six more contestants enter the Tag Arena for a test of skill and endurance, eyeing a $10,000 prize as they outrun elite Taggers with a range of jaw-dropping skills. The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host.

Watch at 9 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Daisy and Coulson to relive their failed attempts to save the team over and over, until they find a solution or are swallowed by the storm.