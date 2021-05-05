What's on TV for Wednesday, May 5

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche is hitting the ice against the San Jose Sharks. Tonight's game is being played at the home of the Sharks, SAP Center.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports

The Masked Singer

Tonight special guest panelist Chrissy Metz brings her vocal expertise to the show for the first time ever on a new episode of The Masked Singer. The competition is heating up, as the Final Six sing for the golden mask trophy.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Shadow in the Cloud

In the throes of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett joins the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber with a top-secret package. Caught off guard by the presence of a woman on a military flight, the crew tests Maude’s every move. Just as her quick wit is winning them over, strange happenings and holes in her backstory incite paranoia surrounding her true mission. But this crew has more to fear…lurking in the shadows, something sinister is tearing at the heart of the plane. Trapped between an oncoming air ambush and an evil lurking within, Maude must push beyond her limits to save the hapless crew and protect her mysterious cargo.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Game of Talents

Tonight contestants Deann and Erin, and Josh and Renee face the mystery performers on a new episode of Game of Talents.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Chicago Fire

Tonight on a new episode of Chicago Fire, a mysterious caller who is in danger relies on Kidd to help save her and her brother. The firehouse helps Cruz get ready for fatherhood.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Trash Truck: Season 2

Hank, Trash Truck and animal pals Walter, Donny and Ms. Mona let their imaginations take them on heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond!

Watch anytime on Netflix

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new episode of Nancy Drew, Nancy's birthday dinner with Carson is cut short when Detective Tamura shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Guy's Grocery Games

Guy's Grocery Games is still keeping things COVID-safe by having the chefs cook at home. Tonight for Mother's Day, Guy recruits three GGG all-star chef moms for cooking challenges in their own homes. Guy tests their multitasking mastery as he tries to blindside them with games and surprises.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network