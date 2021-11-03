What's on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 3

Tonight there's a special Thanksgiving episode of The Masked Singer; Gallo clashes with the new lieutenant temporarily filling in for Casey on a new Chicago Fire; and Kim's campaign for a car coincides with the need to take Grandaddy Clisby's keys away on a new episode of The Wonder Years.

The Masked Singer

Tonight on The Masked Singer, the singers from "Group B" return to the stage in a special Thanksgiving-themed episode and the final wild card enters the competition.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Chicago Fire

Tonight on Chicago Fire, Gallo clashes with the new lieutenant temporarily filling in for Casey. Severide closes in on a dangerous and deadly arsonist.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Goldbergs

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, Senior Night is upon William Penn Academy, and Beverly soon discovers she is missing out on the ceremonial adoration presented to mothers with athletic children.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Wonder Years

Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, as Kim's campaign for a car coincides with the need to take Grandaddy Clisby's keys away, Bill proposes a solution that is only pleasing to him.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Harder They Fall

In this western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.

Watch The Harder They Fall anytime on Netflix.

The Conners

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, Darlene worries about Mark making friends at his new school, while Mark turns to Ben for personal advice. Meanwhile, Becky finds herself thriving in college.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

A Million Little Things

Tonight on a new A Million Little Things, Maggie is enjoying success at work and new love in her life, while Gary learns he needs to let go of his past.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.