What's on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 27

Busy sports night as its Game 2 of the World Series, while the Hawks take on the Pelicans in the NBA. Meanwhile, Adam finds himself disenchanted with his once favorite time of year, Halloween, on a new episode of The Goldbergs; and Coach Long and Bill take the boys on a camping trip as part of their scout troop on a new episode of The Wonder Years.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

World Series

Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros takes place tonight from Houston.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Atlanta Hawks are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Smoothie King Center.

Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

A Million Little Things

Tonight on A Million Little Things, Gary's attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions; Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own ways; and Maggie connects more with Jane.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC,

The Goldbergs

Tonight on The Goldbergs, missing his Pops, Adam finds himself disenchanted with his once favorite time of year, Halloween.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Chicago Med

Tonight on Chicago Med, Stevie's personal and professional worlds collide when her mother becomes her patient. Dylan's history with the father of a patient interferes with his perception of a case.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Wonder Years

On a new episode of The Wonder Years, Coach Long and Bill take the boys on a camping trip as part of their scout troop. Their different approaches to the outdoors show Dean that his father is not good at everything.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Chicago Fire

Tonight on Chicago Fire, a major security breach in the city's computer networks forces Firehouse 51's senior leaders to take matters into their own hands. Severide gears up for an arson investigation.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Hypnotic

A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Conners

On a new episode of The Conners, the Conner home is decked out for Halloween despite the leak in the roof that forces Dan and Louise to cancel their honeymoon.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.