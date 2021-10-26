‘The Wonder Years’ lands full-season order from ABC

Good news for fans of The Wonder Years, ABC has given a full-season order for the comedy series, which will add an additional nine episodes to its season 1 run, bringing the total number of episodes to 22. ABC has also extended the run of Home Economics for another nine episodes, per The Hollywood Reporter .

The Wonder Years is a reboot of the classic 1980s TV show of the same name. The new series keeps the same format of having an older version of its central character narrate scenes from his childhood, but the new The Wonder Years has swapped out the white suburb setting of the original series to focus on a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Ala., in the 1960s.

The show stars Elisha “EJ” Williams as the main character Dean Williams, with Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki as the other members of the Williams family. Additional cast members include Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil and Milan Ray, with Don Cheadle providing the narration for the show. Saladin K. Peterson, Lee Daniels, Fred Savage, Marc Velez and Bob Daily serve as executive producers.

ABC reports that The Wonder Years is averaging 4.8 million viewers across all platforms within a week of each episode airing. The network also says it is tied with The Conners as ABC’s top-rated comedy for the 18-49 year-old demographic.

Home Economics, meanwhile, is in its second season on ABC and follows three siblings that all fall under different economic tiers. The series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain and Lidia Porto.

Both shows are part of ABC’s Wednesday night lineup, with The Wonder Years airing at 8:30 p.m. and Home Economics on at 9:30 p.m. The latest episodes are then available the next day to stream on Hulu.