What's on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 6

Group A returns on The Masked Singer tonight; on Riverdale, the gang picks up the pieces after a rough year back in town; and Dean stumbles upon some "racy literature" and shares it with friends at school on a new episode of The Wonder Years.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

'The Masked Singer'

There's a new episode of The Masked Singer tonight, as "Group A" members return, and a new wildcard enters the game.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

2021 MLB playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in the National League Wild Card game for a right to advance to the National League Division Series.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on TBS.

'Riverdale'

In a new episode, the gang picks up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale. Later, an incident at Pop's forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

'The Wonder Years'

Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, Dean stumbles upon some "racy literature" and shares it with friends at school. When he is caught by the school principal, Bill and Lillian navigate uncharted territory as parents.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

'The Conners'

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, part of Becky's recovery program mandates she makes amends with people she has lied to over the years, leading her to meet up again with former high school friend Mikey.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

'Bad Sport'

Bad Sport looks at six unbelievable stories at the intersection of sports and crime, as told by the athletes, coaches and law enforcement officials at the center of the controversies. Episodes include the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic figure skating scandal; superstar Indycar driver Randy Lanier’s marijuana-smuggling operation; the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme; the horse hitman at the center of an insurance fraud ring; Calciopoli, the biggest match-fixing scandal in Italian football history; and South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje’s tragic fall from grace.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

'The Goldbergs'

On a new episode of The Goldbergs, recently injured at local waterpark Riptide Waters, Mr. Glascott embarks on a mission to petition the neighborhood to close it down.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

'Baking Impossible'

Baking Impossible is a new competition series that pairs the most creative and innovative bakers with the best and brightest engineers to make creations that are beyond our wildest imaginations — the kicker is, it's their first time working together!

Every episode, teams of Bakineers (one baker + one engineer) will compete in designing and baking creations that are required to not only taste delicious, but also survive intense engineering stress tests. Imagine an edible boat that floats, edible mini golf courses or an edible skyscraper that must withstand a simulated quake.

Watch anytime on Netflix.