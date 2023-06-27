What's the status of From season 3?

Now that From season 2 has ended, fans are wondering whether or not there will be a From season 3 at MGM Plus. At this point there's no official word on a renewal from the network, but based on the success of the series there's every reason to believe that From season 3 is coming and it's just a matter of time before it's announced. Let's break it down.

From is the story of a group of people who are trapped in a mysterious town where monsters stalk them at night. The town's residents don't know how they ended up there, but once you're there it's impossible to leave. When some of the town's residents start asking questions and looking for answers, it leads to some hefty realizations about the nightmare they're living in.

While ratings for the series aren't available, From season 2 was "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a very high score of 89% from critics, and it has a 7.7/10 rating overall from IMDB users. Positive ratings are often a good indicator of whether or not a show will be renewed.

Another positive indicator is that From is one of the premier shows on MGM Plus, formerly known as EPIX. EPIX rebranded as MGM Plus in January 2023 and is the home for movies and original series like From, Godfather of Harlem, A Spy Among Friends and Amityville: An Origin Story.

The first season of From ended on April 10, 2022, and the season finale left audiences with a massive cliffhanger. EPIX announced that From would return for a second season on April 24 while also noting that the first season was the most viewed original series premiere for the network and the top performer after Godfather of Harlem.

Season 2 provided answers to several lingering questions but raised even more questions by the time the season finale came to an end. This bold and creative series from creator John Griffin and executive produced by a team that includes Lost alums as well as Anthony and Joe Russo.

It's very likely that an announcement about From season 3 will be forthcoming, though it might be delayed as the writer's strike continues to play out. We will provide updates as soon as they're available.

You can catch up with From exclusively on MGM Plus.