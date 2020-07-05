What's on TV for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Source: Stephen Monterroso/Unsplash (Image credit: Stephen Monterroso/Unsplash)

We've done it again — celebrated yet another one of America's birthdays. Sure, this year's was perhaps a little different than normal. But we all do things in our own ways.

That makes today a perfect day to rest up and recuperate and maybe just vege out in front of the TV all day. There's the standard suite of news shows in the morning, of course, and a ton of live sports on TV, including a lot of Premier League and Serie A soccer, a couple of NSWL games on CBS All Access, NASCAR at The Brickyard, and the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Championship for the PGA Tour.

And tonight we've got new episodes of Perry Mason and I'll Be Gone in the Dark on HBO, and The Chi on Showtime.

So, yeah. Plenty to watch.

Hit up the full list below. All times are Eastern.

Sunday's news shows on TV

News: Good Morning America Weekend Edition, ABC, 8 a.m.

Sunday's prime-time shows

60 Minutes, CBS, 8 p.m.: Ultra Deep, Fly Like an Eagle, Eastern Island.

Sunday's sports on TV

Premier League: Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 7 a.m.

New on Netflix this Sunday