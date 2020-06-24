What's on TV for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Source: Sebastien Le Derout/Unsplash (Image credit: Sebastien Le Derout/Unsplash)

Curl up on the couch, everyone, and let's forget about everything else going on in the world. It's Wednesday, and that means we're halfway through the week. (Or halfway closer to the next one, if you're one of those glass-half-empty folks.)

Regardless, there's plenty on today. Four soccer games from two countries are headed our way. The broadcast networks are doing their prime-time thing. And late-night is as funny as ever.

Keep on reading for the full list of what's on today.

Tonight in prime time on TV

Game On!, CBS, 8 p.m.: Actors Tony Hale and Bobby Moynihan guest in a variety of outrageous challenges as part of Team Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) and Team Venus (Williams).

Tonight on late night

The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Guess include actor Russell Crowe, actor and singer Ben Platt, and musical guest Brittany Howard.

Jon Stewart talks about his new film. Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 12:35 a.m.: Actor/comedian Bill Burr makes an appearance.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia, actor Regina Hall The Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.: Actor Don Cheadle, the Black Eyed Peas

Wednesday's sports on TV