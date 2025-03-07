Where to watch The Office: which streaming services have the classic workplace comedy?

Has any show been binge-watched by streaming service subscribers as much as The Office? It's got to be up there, at least, with the classic sit-com fuelling Netflix's early days with fans endlessly rewatching the series. But how do you stream it nowadays?

The show, which ran from 2005 until 2013, follows the various antics of a group of office employees working for the Dunder Mifflin paper company. We see the boss' attempts to create a cohesive team, romantic plights and power struggles over many years.

It's become a classic for its style of humor, its endearing characters and its note-perfect cast, many of whom have gone on to enjoy great careers since.

The Office is a famous binge-watch show, with people smashing through its 200+ episodes in no time at all. And you're probably here because you want to do the same.

So here's how to watch The Office from wherever you are.

How to watch The Office in the US

There's one streaming service which you can use to watch The Office in the US, and it's Peacock.

The streaming service remains popular as a way to stream NBC's various workplace comedies including The Office as well as Parks and Rec and Superstore.

You can sign up to Peacock for $7.99, but that's for its standard ad-supported tier. If you don't want to see commercials, the $13.99-per-month tier will do away with them.

How to watch The Office in the UK

There are loads of streaming services offering The Office in their libraries, including one that's free. It's a show that changes hands quite a bit though, so double check before you sign up for anything.

This free option is ITVX, however it only has two seasons of the show, so it's a nice taster option for no-one has seen The Office before.

If you want to see all nine seasons you can sign up for Netflix, Prime Video, Sky TV or Now TV because the entire run of episodes is available on all of those platforms.

I'd recommend the latter two platforms if you want to watch the original UK version of The Office though because that's where they can be found.

How to watch The Office in Australia

There are three streaming services that have all nine seasons of The Office in Australia; Foxtel Now has eight seasons.

These three platforms for the full binge-watch are Prime Video, Binge and Stan.

The former is the cheapest, costing $9.99 monthly, then Binge is $10 and Stan is $12. That's for the cheapest plan, at least.

How to watch The Office on physical media

Many fans choose to watch The Office via physical media, ie by buying the DVD or Blu-Ray. The benefits of this are twofold.

Firstly, you can ensure it's always available to watch, which may be important if your streaming service of choice removes it (or can't be accessed for internet connection reasons). Secondly, it'll let you enjoy all the behind-the-scenes and background material that's not available on streaming, which includes some of the webisodes.

You can buy the The Office box sets in various bundles; be it for standalone seasons or the whole run. You can also generally pick between DVD and Blu-Ray, the latter of which costs a little more than the former.

They're all fairly expensive but you can often find them discounted so it's worth shopping around.

How to watch The Office everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Office, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!