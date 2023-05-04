Survivor fans blast 'stupid' tactics in latest vote off

By Christina Izzo
published

The tribe knocked out a major member, but a bigger threat remains in their midst, Survivor fans say

Frannie Marin, Carolyn Wiger, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, and Danny Massa on Survivor
(Image credit: Paramount+)

Who got voted off Survivor this week wasn't the big surprise — who wasn't voted off, however, was. 

Fans of the Matt and Frannie showmance will be happy to hear that Survivor season 44's lovebirds are together again...in jury, that is. Yes, Frannie was voted off the island this week, having won her third individual challenge of the season in the reward comp — earning a taco feast and letters from home, to boot — but failing to take the top spot in the immunity challenge, leaving the 24-year-old research coordinator vulnerable ahead of Tribal Council. 

"It's simple Survivor strategy: take out the person who in theory could win every challenge," Frannie worried. 

"Not winning isn't fun but I'm just happy it's not Frannie," Danny said after Carson wins immunity this week, thanks to yet another puzzle. The NYC firefighter believed that it's time to strike against the "powerhouse player," though the tribe was also concerned about Jaime and her potential hidden immunity idol. (Speaking of, Jaime fessed up to the rest of the Survivor season 44 cast that Kane had been voted off with her idol on his person, even though she never realized that it was a fake idol all along.)

"I have had some sort of security in every single Tribal Council I've been to, so I haven't had the chance in this game to put my social strategy to the test," Frannie said. Getting wind that she was the target this week, Frannie worked with Carolyn to try to get the numbers to go against Heidi instead. In the end, the ladies' plan didn't work and Frannie was voted out and becomes the fourth person on the jury. 

"I put my game to the test tonight and I failed! And I don't fail tests!" Frannie said upon her departure. "But being a jury member is the most exciting thing, it's a front row seat at my favorite show!"

Fans react to who got voted off Survivor this week:

Survivor viewers were frustrated with the strategy this week, as many felt that the real target this week wasn't Frannie, Jaime or Heidi but Danny. 

One fan took to Twitter to lament: "Why isn't everybody trying like hell to get Danny out of this game?? Dude is CLEARLY the biggest threat this whole season, physically and strategically." Here's what viewers are saying on social media:

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 