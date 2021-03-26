Who plays King Shark in 'The Suicide Squad'?

There's one little bit in the first trailer for The Suicide Squad that's just ... weird. And that's saying something, since there's very little in the trailer that's not bonkers.

There's a shark that we've already seen briefly in the trailer. Sitting quietly in the back of the van. Eating a person. ... Pointing out that he does, in fact, have a hand.

That voice, though. That voice is familiar. And it turns out ...

In case you're wondering who that shark is... @TheSlyStallone King Shark. #TheSuicideSquad

Yep. King Shark is voiced by Sylvester Stallone. And once you hear it, you can't unhear it.

It's worth watching the trailer a couple times and making good use of that pause button. At about 2:31 in, you'll see King Shark eating something. And then it looks like a lot of other somethings fall out of some kind of silo.

If that's not enough of a tell that this truly is a sequel with another motley crew of bad people going up against worst people, I don't know what is.

Check out the full trailer below.

The Suicide Squad will be released Aug. 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.