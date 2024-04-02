Who won Physical: 100 season 2? Final contestant revealed

Hong Beom-seok and Amotti made it all the way to the final... but who came out on top?

This article contains spoilers for the Physical: 100 season 2 finale, which is now streaming on Netflix.

It seems that CrossFitters might just have the edge when it comes to Physical: 100, as the winner of Physical: 100 season 2 also came from that particular discipline. After another batch of grueling trials, the winner was... CrossFitter and bodybuilder, Amotti!

He was crowned the winner after competing against Physical: 100 season 1 veteran, Hong Beom-seok. The pair competed in a final test of strength; the two final stars were pushing at opposite ends of a revolving bar at the same time. It was a best-of-three match-up, and whoever pushed the bar far enough to knock a pillar over in the arena won.

It was a hard-fought battle; the pair looked to be at a standstill at the outset of the first round, and Hong Beom-seok even had the first round under his belt. But on Round 2, Amotti managed to find the perfect moment to push the bar all the way, making it one-all going into the final round. And when Hong Beom-seok lost his footing in the final round, Amotti was able to claim the crown.

After the competition, the two finalists stood side-by-side with their torso statues. We heard a moving speech from Hong Beom-seok, and then Amotti was given the chance to share a few words.

Amotti is our Physical: 100 season 2 winner. (Image credit: Netflix)

"After I decided to participate in Physical: 100", Amotti said, "my daily goal was to work hard in every moment and leave no regrets. My determination to work hard and not give up is what led me to achieve this great result. To the other 99 contestants who joined me on this journey, thank you very much."

After a brief montage showing some of Amotti's triumphs across the final challenge (and a final comment from the winner telling us that he'd 'made a lot of good memories' taking part in the show), the voice of the gamemaster rang out again:

"Various physiques exist in this world. And we gather here at Physical: 100 to find the most perfect physique. Our search for the perfect physique will continue." And with that tease and the stylized trailer for Physical: 100 Asia just before the credits rolled, it looks like we'll be seeing plenty more from the hit challenge show before long.

All episodes from Physical: 100 season 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. Looking for more great shows to watch now the season's over? Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows and the best Korean dramas on Netflix you should be streaming right now.