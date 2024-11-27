Why Abbott Elementary is not new tonight, November 27

Another Wednesday goes by “Abbottless” as there will be no new episode of Abbott Elementary season 4 airing on Wednesday, November 27. This marks the second week in a row that the Emmy-winning comedy is not going to be on the airwaves, which for fans like us seems like forever (yes, we note the irony of us being a tad dramatic).

As for why the show is again off the air, that’s due to the film industry’s favorite nanny, Mary Poppins. On November 27, at 9 pm ET/PT, The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 airs on ABC, offering some nice holiday programming for families ahead of Thanksgiving in the US on Thursday, November 28. The special event commemorates 60 years of Disney’s legendary movie.

So when can Abbott fans expect to see Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) continue to navigate their new relationship, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) offering their sage teacher wisdom or Ava (Janelle James) being Ava? Well, the good news is that Abbott Elementary is back in action on Wednesday, December 4.

When Abbott does return, it will do so with two new episodes and at a special time. The first episode, "Winter Show," airs at 8 pm ET/PT on December 4. Here is a synopsis of what fans can expect to see:

"Despite a few setbacks, Barbara is determined to make Abbott Elementary’s first-ever holiday show a success. Meanwhile, Jacob’s brother arrives for his visit earlier than planned."

The second episode, titled "Winter Break," airs at 8:30 pm ET/PT. Here is the synopsis for that:

"Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect. Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors