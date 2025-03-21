Why Beyond the Gates is not new today, March 21
Plus, here's when you can expect a new episode.
Beyond the Gates is being dribbled off schedule today, as there is no new episode airing on March 21. The next new episode isn't scheduled to air until Monday, March 24. That means show fans will have to exercise some patience as they wait to see the rivalry between Kat (Colby Muhammad) and Eva (Ambyr Michelle) heat up and Leslie's (Trisha Mann-Grant) diabolical plan unfold.
As for why the show has an interruption in its usual schedule, basketball is to blame. Every year, men's college basketball is flung into the spotlight as NCAA Division One teams fortunate enough to be selected for the March Madness tournament go head-to-head to see who will walk away with a championship title. The games, of course, take place across a few networks, including CBS. For fans of Beyond the Gates, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, this means new episodes of the shows won’t be airing in their usual time slot today.
If you're a Beyond the Gates viewer with a March Madness bracket, today’s CBS games disrupting daytime are the following:
- (8) Mississippi State vs (9) Baylor, 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT
- (1) Duke vs (16) Mount St. Mary's, 2:50 pm ET/11:50 am PT
Judging by the preview for Beyond the Gates episodes airing during the week of March 24, it looks like Dupree patriarch Vernon (Clifton Davis) makes a mysterious phone call demanding someone come see him. Is the person in question someone fans are already familiar with or is it a new player in the DC suburb? Plus, what is Vernon up to? If we had to guess, his request may be tied to Martin (Brandon Claybon).
Also in the coming episodes, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) is going to ruffle feathers, as it looks like she's taking the case against her father's firm. Some of those feathers belong to Hayley (Marquita Goings), as she’ll be confronting her former bestie turned stepdaughter.
Viewers will just have to lock in next week to see all the drama that unfolds in Fairmont Crest.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.
