Why Elsbeth is not new tonight, November 21

Every year as the holidays approach, our favorite TV shows take a break. That's what's happening with the CBS Thursday night lineup and fan-favorite show Elsbeth. So why is Elsbeth not new tonight, November 21? Here's what we know.

With Thanksgiving on November 28, the CBS Thursday lineup is taking a break from airing new episodes. That said, there will be no new episodes of Elsbeth season 2 airing November 21 or 28.

Elsbeth aired its Thanksgiving episode last week on November 14. The episode, titled "Elsbeth Flips the Bird," saw the titular investigator looking for clues when a restaurant staffer ends up dead at a popular restaurant after causing a big headache for the popular chef.

Looking ahead, Elsbeth will return on December 5 with the show's Christmas episode. Here's the description of the all-new Elsbeth Christmas episode, "Gold, Frankincense and Murder": "Celebrity Christmas curators Dirk and DeeDee Dashers go from tinsel to tragedy after Dirk is killed in a freak accident and Elsbeth begins to suspect his wife is behind the murder; Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner and Kaya."

Elsbeth season 2 has been going strong since the show's debut in spring 2024. Carrie Preston is a gem as Elsbeth Tascioni, a character that she originated in The Good Wife. After a very strong debut in its freshman season, the second season of Elsbeth anchors CBS' Thursday lineup that includes Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Ghosts season 4 and Matlock.

It's worth noting that Elsbeth and the other shows in the CBS Thursday lineup will be airing their Christmas episodes before going on hiatus for the winter and then returning with new episodes in the spring. Thankfully, there will be plenty of holiday content and sports to fill the gap while the shows are off, and before you know it they'll be back again.

Elsbeth season 2 airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Paramount Plus. If you missed the Thanksgiving episode, you can find all of the season 2 episodes that have aired so far along with the entire first season.