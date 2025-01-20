Why General Hospital is not new today, January 20

If you’re a General Hospital fan who is eagerly wondering what’s next for Michael (Chad Duell) on his road to recovery, we have a bit of bad news for you. ABC is calling on you to exercise a bit of patience and wait a little longer than usual for a new episode, as General Hospital is not airing today, January 20.

As for the reason for the interruption in the soap’s schedule, it all boils down to a time-honored tradition in the US — the presidential inauguration. Today is officially Inauguration Day, and former President Donald J. Trump is being reinstalled to the highest office in the land. Due to the occasion, each of the big four broadcasting networks (Fox, NBC, ABC and CBS) is showing special coverage of the affair, knocking not only General Hospital off the air for the day, but also The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. While the inauguration is scheduled for noon ET, the networks are apt to provide pre and post-news coverage. Regularly scheduled daytime programming is set to resume on Tuesday, January 21.

So again, General Hospital fans will have to exercise patience to see what’s in store for Michael as the character prepares to say goodbye to Port Charles (temporarily at least). Along those lines, viewers have a few other things to look forward to. Will Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) finally wake up and realize that Drew (Cameron Mathison) is not the knight in shining armor he pretends to be? Heck, will Nina (Cynthia Watros) be brave enough to tell her dark secret to make sure that happens?

Also, what about Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard)? As rumors continue to swirl that Brook Lynn and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) had a baby when they were teens and that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) may be that child, is the big revelation soon about to explode? We kind of hope so, as the suspense has been building for a while.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.