Why is BMF not new tonight, May 3?

If you're like many BMF fans, you find yourself eagerly waiting to see what happens in the BMF season 3 finale. Across nine episodes this season, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi) have been dealing with problems coming at them from all sides as they try to maintain control of their illegal drug empire in Detroit while branching out to Atlanta. So how will the eventful season end? We don't have the answer to that, but we do know fans won’t be able to find out this week as BMF is not new tonight, May 3.

What to Watch reached out to Starz representatives for an official reason for the break in the BMF release rollout, but as of publication have not heard anything back. The break in schedule comes at a very pivotal point in the season as the Flenory brothers look to once again scale their illegal operation and neutralize oncoming threats. Plus, they have a bit of family business to take care of as well.

On another interesting note, when BMF does eventually go off for the season, just a few weeks later Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premieres on June 7, taking over BMF’s timeslot. The long-awaited return of the hit show, in what is officially its final season, is sure to be a must-watch for Power universe fans this summer.

So when does the BMF season 3 finale air? The much-anticipated episode titled "Prime Time" airs on Friday, May 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Starz. Like the episodes before it, the season finale becomes available to stream earlier at midnight on the Starz App. Here is a synopsis of what you can expect to see:

"Meech and Terry return to Atlanta. The brothers work together to retrieve everything they have worked hard for and plan to expand to St. Louis and other cities with Miami as a hub. Meech and Terry are in for one of their greatest adventures."

Looking for a little more insight into what’s to come? Check out this promo clip for the episode below.

As you wait for the BMF season 3 finale, remember you can catch up with anything you've missed this season or your favorite moments on the Starz app. You can also catch up with Power Book II: Ghost season 3 ahead of the season 4 premiere.