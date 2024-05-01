Why is The Conners not on at 8 pm tonight, May 1?

All season, viewers have tuned into The Conners at 8 pm ET/PT on Wednesday nights on ABC, but that is not going to be the case starting May 1, as ABC is juggling its schedule. Fans of the sitcom need not worry, The Conners season 6 is still airing a new episode on May 1, but instead of 8 pm ET/PT, it is scheduled to air at 9:32 pm ET/PT on ABC, following the latest episode of Abbott Elementary season 3. But why the change?

The answer is Jeopardy! Masters (or if you prefer it in the form of a question, what is Jeopardy! Masters?) Jeopardy! Masters 2024 debuts on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC as an hour-long broadcast. Rather than shift the entirety of its schedule around with the game show tournament's premiere, ABC opted to keep Abbott Elementary at its usual time and move The Conners to 9:30 pm.

Get used to this schedule, as Jeopardy! Masters is airing each Wednesday over the next three weeks at least. Starting May 6, Jeopardy! Masters is also going to air on Mondays and Fridays on ABC, but there are no other ABC shows currently airing on those days that the game show will be interrupting.

This new ABC Wednesday primetime schedule comes after Not Dead Yet season 2 aired its season finale on April 24. This allowed Jeopardy! Masters to slide into the 8 pm time slot and bump The Conners to 9:30 pm, allowing ABC to still get all of its main programming to air before 10 pm ET/PT.

Though on May 1, ABC does have some additional programming set to air at 10 pm ET/PT. Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is sitting down with WNBA star Brittney Griner for her first interview since she returned to the US after being detained and imprisoned in Russia for 10 months in 2022.

As for The Conners, the new episode airing on May 1 is titled "Campaign U-Turn and a Hard Write." Here is the official synopsis:

"Dan gets asked to write an article for a Hardware magazine, making Ben long for his days as a writer. Meanwhile, Jackie inserts herself into Louise's run for the school board when her retirement leads to too much free time."

To watch The Conners or any of these programs live, you must have a TV service that allows you to watch ABC live (traditional pay-TV, live TV streaming services). You can also watch The Conners on-demand, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.